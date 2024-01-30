Taiwo Awoniyi Returns To Football After Two Months

Nigerian international, Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to return to football for the first time in 2024 later today, January 30.

This means that Taiwo Awoniyi will be available for selection when his club, Nottingham Forest, takes on Arsenal in the Premier League matchday 22 tie tonight.

The Premier League game will kick off at City Ground by 8:30 p.m., and it is a must-win for both sides, especially Nottingham Forest, who are fighting to stay off the relegation zone.

Note that Forest has recorded 11 defeats, five draws, and just five wins so far this season. This abysmal performance has pushed them down to the 16th spot with 20 points in 21 games, four points away from the relegation zone.

This means that a defeat to Arsenal could cost Forest to be at least a point away from the relegation zone, especially if the teams beneath them record wins in the Premier League matchday 22.

Hence, the return of Taiwo Awoniyi at this point of the season will be a great boost for coach Nuno Espirito Santo who needs all hands on deck for the remaining games in the season.

Other players like Felipe and Anthony Elanga are also expected to be ready for the game after battling fitness issues.

“The players that were out have joined the group, even though they are not 100 percent, we have decided to have them around, in the cases of Taiwo and Anthony and Felipe,” Taiwo Awoniyi said.

“We decided as a group to bring them to the squad, even though they are not really yet. We will have to decide, they are going to be with us and then we will decide.

“Awoniyi is in the process of recovering and getting the fitness levels right. We decided to bring them to the group. Instead of waiting for them to be 100 percent ready, we decided to bring them in and after that, we will decide.”

Note that Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a groin injury when representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly game against Saudi Arabia in October.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the injury, he had to withdraw from the 2023 AFCON and underwent surgery to treat the issue. Before he sustained the injury, the forward had scored four goals and provided two assists in 10 Premier League games.