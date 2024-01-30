NADDC DG, Osanipin, Condemns Killing Of Monarchs, Abduction Of Pupils In Ekiti

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin has vehemently condemned this heinous act that took the lives of Oba David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, and Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti.

The royal fathers fell victim to armed assailants on Monday night, between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni Local Government Area. The unfortunate incident occurred as they were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti. A third monarch, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti from Ikole LGA, narrowly escaped the ambush.

Osanipin also lamented the abduction of six pupils and three teachers from a private school in the state, calling for urgent action against the rising tide of criminality.

In his solemn condolence message to the Ekiti State government, Osanipin expressed his profound shock and sadness: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear the heinous killing of the traditional rulers, the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, and the abduction of innocent pupils and teachers in Emure, in Ekiti State.”

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased rulers and the people of Ajoni LCDA and Oye Local Government Area. Asserting the unacceptable nature of such brutality, Osanipin urged the citizens of Ekiti to stand united with the state government in these challenging times.

In his plea for justice and peace, Osanipin remarked, “Such nefarious acts of brutality cannot and never be accepted in our land. I wish to commiserate with the State Governor, His Excellency, Biodun Oyabanji, and also implore all citizens of our dear state to give unwavering support to Ekiti State Government for swift actions that will bring the perpetrators to justice.”