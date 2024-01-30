Murdered Ekiti Monarch Instructed Everyone To Vote APC On Election Day – Woman Decries Killing In Ekiti Community

A resident of the Ekiti community in which one of the monarchs was murdered by suspected herdsmen has decried the spate of killing in the state.

Naija News reports that armed men ambushed and killed two traditional rulers, namely the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, as they were returning from a meeting.

Speaking to the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, during a visit to the community following the tragic incident, the aged woman revealed that the slain monarch reportedly told those who lived in the community to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last election.

She also disclosed that they are not at peace because of herdsmen who are now killing traditional rulers.

Part of her statement is translated, “Your Excellency during the election, the king sat outside and he was instructing everyone to vote for APC. Fulani herdsmen have not given us rest of mind they have been killing villagers too, now they are killing kings”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the murder of two traditional rulers in Ekiti and the abduction of some pupils around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed grief and condemned the mindless murder in the South West state.

Story continues below advertisement

Tinubu also directed the immediate rescue of the pupils and teachers kidnapped in the State on Tuesday, stressing that the security of life and property is the primary responsibility of his administration.