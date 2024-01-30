List Of CBN Departments Moved From Abuja To Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to move five departments from Abuja to Lagos as part of efforts to ‘decongest’ its head office.

Naija News recalls the apex bank had revealed plans to move some staff from Abuja to Lagos in order to align with building safety standards and enhance office space efficiency.

This was contained in a circular dated 12th January from the director of the human resources department to all staff of the apex bank.

The move has generated mixed reactions, with some stakeholders, particularly from the north, opposing the move, while some other stakeholders support the development.

However, the CBN has not shown any sign of backtracking on its earlier announcement.

According to The Nation, the departments set to be moved from Lagos to Abuja are:

1. Banking supervision

2. Other financial institutions supervision

3. Consumer protection department

4. Payment system management department

5. Financial policy regulations department.

Meanwhile, about 1,500 CBN staff are reportedly set to resume in Lagos State on Friday due to the relocation of some departments of the apex bank.

Sources in the bank told Punch that though the move was heavily criticised, it was still in motion and affected staffers would be resuming on Friday, 2nd February.

“Yes, the plan is still on and they will resume work by February 2, which is the first week of next month,” an official said.

Another source who spoke to the publication said that some of the affected staffers had started relocating to Lagos.

“Some have already gone ahead. Over 80 per cent of the Banking Supervision Department staff have been redeployed and the same for the Payment System Department,” the source hinted.