Ibadan Explosion: Makinde Establishes Facility To Address Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced the establishment of a facility to address post-traumatic stress disorders among the survivors of the recent explosion in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

Naija News recalls that an explosion took place at Dejo Oyelese Close, near Bodija Housing Estate in Ibadan, a few days ago.

The Governor stated that a facility has been established to assist survivors of the explosion who may be suffering from respiratory illnesses or symptoms indicative of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The Oyo State Housing Corporation in Bodija hosts the Emergency Operation Centre, as stated by the Governor.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde affirmed that the victims are encouraged to seek consultation with medical specialists.

He said, “Survivors of the Bodija incident who may be experiencing any respiratory illness or symptoms suggestive of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) should please call 09047190962 to register their complaints.

“The Oyo State Government has made it possible for such persons to see a medical specialist.

“A facility has been created for this purpose at the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Bodija (where the Emergency Operation Centre is situated).

Story continues below advertisement

“Please note that this number is for health-related complaints only.”