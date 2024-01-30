Herdsmen Kill Pastor In Oyo

In a tragic incident, a pastor named Segun Adegboyega has been reportedly killed by individuals suspected to be herdsmen on his farm in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The attack occurred on Monday at the deceased’s farm located in Gege village on the Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road.

According to Punch, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the pastor’s killing.

The suspects are currently being held at the Owode Police headquarters, as law enforcement continues its investigation.

Following this unsettling event, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, addressed the community on Monday evening, urging the people to remain calm.

He reassured them that justice would be served and that those responsible for the killing would face the full extent of the law.

Oba Olaoye expressed his commitment to working closely with security agencies to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice and to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The monarch said, “As your father, I wish to say, this is an ugly situation and it is uncalled for. I have spoken my mind to the Area Commander of Owode Police headquarters, who is here with me and I want to assure you that justice would be served. I equally sympathise with every one of you, may God continue to watch over you and the entire land of Ogbomoso.”

Herdsmen attacks have been rampant in Oyo.