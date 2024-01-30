Gaza: British-Nigerian Minister Suspended For Describing Israel’s Actions As ‘Genocide’

A British-Nigerian minister, MP Kate Osamor, has been suspended following her accusation against Israel of genocide on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Osamor, representing Edmonton, faced backlash for suggesting in her weekly newsletter that Gaza should be included in the list of ‘recent genocides’.

Osamor shared a photo of herself signing the Holocaust Education Trust’s commemoration book in Westminster on her X handle.

“Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza,” she wrote.

The Board of Deputies, the Jewish Labour Movement, and the Holocaust Educational Trust responded to her controversial remarks.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has said it “unreservedly condemn[s] the attempts by Kate Osamor to link the Holocaust to the current situation in Gaza”.

Additionally, a Labour source informed MailOnline on Sunday that the Chief Whip has suspended Osamor from the Parliamentary Labour Party pending an investigation.

Before the suspension took effect, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, Karen Pollock, remarked: “We welcome MPs from all political parties to pay their respects on Holocaust Memorial Day to the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators by signing our Book of Commitment in Parliament.

“If Kate Osamor cannot display decency, respect and a basic understanding of history, then she is not welcome to join us. This disgusting post is a malicious distortion of the truth, a painful insult to survivors of the Holocaust and particularly distressing to see on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day.”