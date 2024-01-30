Future Generations Will Not Forgive Us – Akpabio ‘Confronts’ Senators On Pressing Issues

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has challenged his colleagues to work towards addressing pressing concerns faced by Nigerians.

Speaking during the resumed plenary session on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Akpabio emphasized the significance of senators addressing the issues, stating that both history and future generations will not forgive them if they fail to do so.

Akpabio highlighted that senators have a unique chance to etch their names in the records of history.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State urged his fellow lawmakers to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu in tackling the nation’s challenges while maintaining their independence.

He said: “History and future generations will not forgive us if we squander this opportunity or fail to leave our mark on the annals of time.

“Let us use our time in this revered chamber to delve into pressing issues, engage in passionate and respectful debates, and craft legislation that reflects the needs and aspirations of the people we represent.

“Let us continue to work and collaborate with the Executive Arm under His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu without compromising our independence as enshrined in our constitution.”

Earlier, the Nigerian Senate called upon security chiefs for a meeting in response to the escalating insecurity in the country, with a specific date for the interaction to be determined later.

Naija News reports that after a closed-door meeting lasting over three hours, the senate expressed its condemnation of the rising occurrences of kidnappings, banditry, and the outright murder of innocent citizens by criminals.

The Senate Leader, Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, revealed that all 109 senators sponsored the insecurity motion due to its importance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, expressed deep concern over the ongoing banditry and kidnappings.

He highlighted that the situation has escalated to the extent where intermediaries are facilitating ransom payments on behalf of kidnappers.

Akpabio vehemently condemned recent attacks by bandits in Plateau and the gas explosion in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Akpabio also mentioned that a specific date will be decided for the security chiefs to appear before the Senate.

The lawmakers paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks and the Ibadan explosion by observing a one-minute silence before adjourning until Tuesday, February 6, 2024.