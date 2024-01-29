Video: Fire Razes Ibadan Furniture Shop Weeks After Massive Explosion

A devastating fire outbreak on Monday reportedly engulfed a furniture shop located in the Ile Akari Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes barely three weeks after a massive fire explosion rocked the Bodija Estate area of the state.

A gripping video which surfaced online shows thick plumes of smoke coming from the building.

The incident left residents in fear as the fire continued to rage.

At the time of this report, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and efforts to contain the inferno are underway.

Ibadan Explosion: ‘You Have Been Too Busy To Take Track’

Meanwhile, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that he commiserated with victims, people, and the Government of Oyo State following the Ibadan explosion.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this in reply to a statement by Governor Seyi Makinde, who claimed that the former Vice President failed to call him over the unfortunate incident.

Recall that Makinde had berated Atiku over his failure to show concern regarding the explosion in Ibadan.

Makinde stated this on Monday when he received the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, at his office in Ibadan.

The governor said the former vice president has neither called nor sent a condolence message to commiserate with him and the people of his state over the explosion.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had called him over the incident, but Atiku, a member of the same political party as him, had not reached out to him.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, stated that the former Vice President released a statement to commiserate with victims and the people of Oyo State.

According to him, Makinde has been too busy to take track of media reports on the incident.