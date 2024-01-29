Tinubu’s Arrest, Other Failed Prophecies By Bishop Feyi Daniels

In a landmark judgment, the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence court sentenced the founder of iReign Christian Ministry, Feyi Daniels, to life imprisonment for the rape and sexual assault of a church member.

The Lagos-based cleric was found guilty on Friday, January 26, 2024, by Justice Rahman Oshodi, following an incident that took place in 2020 at his residence in Lekki.

The victim, whose name has been withheld for privacy reasons, was based in Ilorin, Kwara State, but had been summoned to the Lagos headquarters of the church at the time of the assault.

In her testimony, she recounted a harrowing experience where Daniels ordered her to strip naked under the pretense of punishment for missing a meeting.

The assault escalated to rape, resulting in physical injuries and trauma for the victim.

The case was reported in 2022 at the FCID Alagbon in Lagos, leading to the arrest and subsequent trial of Pastor Daniels.

During his defense on October 21, 2023, Daniels accused three of the victims of conspiracy, a claim that was evidently disregarded by the court in its final judgment.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Daniels continued his pastoral duties and even made significant public predictions during the 2023 presidential elections.

According to Punch, here are a few of his predictions:

Tinubu Will Be Arrested

11 months ago, the embattled pastor said that President Bola Tinubu would be declared Nigeria’s president-elect but would arrested by the military paving the way for the interim government.

About eight months after the inauguration, President Tinubu remains the president of Nigeria.

Wike To Be Arrested While Fleeing From Rivers

In February 2023 before the general elections, Bishop Feyi Daniels predicted that the Immediate-past Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike would be arrested.

Wike would go on to be named the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fubara Will Lose The Governorship Election

Bishop Feyi Daniels also predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Siminalayi Fubara, will be defeated.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Fubara won the election and went on to win the appeals filed by the opposition. The Supreme Court affirmed his election victory on January 25th, a day before Bishop Feyi Daniels was jailed for life.