JAMB Data Breach: Suspect Apprehended Following Mother’s Complaint

A Nigerian mother, Iphie, who raised concerns on her X account about an alleged breach of her daughter’s data protection rights by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has disclosed the suspect involved had been arrested.

In a statement shared on her X account on Monday, she expressed gratitude to #JAMBHQ for their prompt response, revealing that the suspect is currently in custody.

She wrote, “The guy has been arrested. He and his accomplice, the guy who registered my child, are currently in custody!

“Thanks to #JAMBHQ for your swift response. I’m grateful!”

Earlier on Saturday, Iphie had accused a staff member at a JAMB registration centre of using the phone number associated with her daughter’s JAMB profile to contact her.

In response, JAMB assured her of a thorough investigation, reaffirming its commitment to data privacy and the safety of her daughter’s information.

The examination body pledged to take decisive action against the alleged culprit and any accomplices.