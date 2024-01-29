It Has Nothing To Do With Tinubu’s Leadership Skills – Bwala Speaks On Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Exit From ECOWAS

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has said President Bola Tinubu is not responsible for the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He opined that the countries’ withdrawal from ECOWAS is connected to the dynamics of proxy trade conflicts between Russia/China and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Recall that military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger on Sunday announced their withdrawal of membership from the ECOWAS.

The military juntas based their exit on a sovereign decision” to leave the Economic Community of West African States “without delay”.

Speaking on the development via a post on his X handle, Bwala argued that the development has nothing to do with Tinubu’s leadership qualities.

He wrote, “The withdrawal of the three West African nations from @ecowas_cedeao ECOWAS has nothing to do with @officialABAT President Tinubu’s leadership or lack thereof as it is peddled by naysayers . It has everything to do with the dynamics of proxy trade conflicts between @GovernmentRF Russia/China and NATO.

“Nigeria is not at war with both blocs, so we are good and President Tinubu would find a path for lasting peace in ECOWAS.

“Let’s focus on our nation and together as a people we would find solutions to our age long problems.

“Make dem dey there dey and make we dey our dey.”