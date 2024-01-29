Ighodalo Speaks On Claims Of Obaseki’s Backing His Governorship Ambition

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has dismissed claims of Governor Godwin Obaseki backing his ambition.

There have been speculations in many quarters that Ighodalo, a seasoned lawyer and business leader, is enjoying Governor Obaseki of Edo’s backing and is favoured to succeed him.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television‘s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Ighodalo said the claims of Obaseki supporting him as a distraction are plots to distract him from his journey to becoming the Edo State governor.

He said: “It is not a weakness if it is true. I would have welcomed it if it was true because it should make life easier for me.

“With the level, I have heard him say a number of times that he is creating a level playing field and has no candidate, I believe him.

“If you look at the space, he has four or five friends in that space. So, I wonder why, when people say what they say, they think I am his particular friend. I don’t think I am his closest friend or his favourite friend among the people in the space.

“What I have just done is not to get distracted. I see it as a distraction. I see it as people who want to move the narrative away from the focus on the people and issues affecting the state.”

The PDP aspirant also spoke about his plans for the South-South state if elected governor.

Ighodalo said if elected, his government will be a model state and drive grassroots development.

The PDP chieftain lamented states’ overdependence on federal allocations, saying such is not supposed to be the case.

Speaking further, Ighodalo believes Nigeria should develop better if the country’s resources and other endowments are factored in.