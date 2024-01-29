Bride, Brother-In-Law, 5 Bridesmaids, 6 Others Die In Niger Auto Crash

In a heartbreaking incident, a newly wedded bride, her five bridesmaids, her brother-in-law, and six others have tragically lost their lives in a motor accident near the Lukoro area in Edati Local Government Area of Niger State.

The fatal crash occurred on Friday evening, casting a shadow of grief over the community.

Naija News learnt that the vehicle carrying the late bride lost control due to over-speeding and wrongful overtaking, resulting in a collision with an oncoming commercial bus.

The bus, a Nissan model, was en route from Minna to Ogbomosho in Oyo State.

An eyewitness at the scene who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the accident impacted 20 individuals, out of which 13 succumbed to their injuries while seven others were left critically injured.

The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Tsukwan Kumar, confirmed the occurrence of this tragic event.

Kumar said, “The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla conveying the late bride and others from Mokwa to Bida and a commercial Nissan bus from Minna heading to Ogbomoso.

“Those who died include eight female adults, four male adults, and one male child, while four female adults, one male adult, one male child, and one female child were injured.

“The vehicles involved in the accident, had property which include five phones, one International passport, one NIN slip, three handbags, two travelling boxes, goods and other personal effects belonging to the victims were handed over to the Police Outpost in Wuya.”

Meanwhile, the corpses of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives after proper identification while the remaining four yet to be identified have been deposited at the General Hospital, Kutigi, headquarters of Lavun Local Government Area of the state while the injured are now in the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Bida for medical treatment.