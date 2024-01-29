Bandits Invade Community In Zamfara, Abduct Newly Married Couple

A newly married couple was abducted at the Madabanciya community in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State on Sunday night.

Naija News learnt that the gunmen reportedly stormed the village on foot around 11.45pm on Sunday, leaving their motorcycles outside the town.

An indigene of the area, Ibrahim Sani, who spoke with PUNCH on the incident, said the bandits, who were in large numbers, were wielding sophisticated weapons and began shooting indiscriminately to scare residents when they arrived.

According to him, the bandits went from house to house searching for food items and other valuables before they met the newly married couple and took them into the forest.

Sani said there was no security agent attached to the village to protect the lives and property of the people despite the security challenges affecting the state.

He called on the authorities to deploy security personnel to the area, stressing that “if something is not done on time, we will be left with no option than to relocate to other places.”

He added, “They stole large number of animals, food items and other valuables.

“In the process of going round the village, they came across a newly married couple and took them to the forest.”

At the time of the report, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, is yet to comment on the incident.