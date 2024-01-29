Arteta Debunks Claims Of Arsenal’s Exit

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has debunked media reports suggesting that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Naija News reports that renowned sport influencer, Fabrizio Romano in a post via his official X handle revealed that the Arsenal’s gaffer debunked claims that he is exiting the club, describing the report as fake news.

Debunking the claims, Arteta said that he still had a lot to do at Arsenal stating that he is in the right place.

“These fake news about me leaving in June make me upset. I’m immersed in a beautiful journey with my players, the staff, our beautiful people… these’s still a lot to do here at Arsenal”. I always said I’m in the right place,” Romano quoted Arteta to have said.

Naija News had earlier reported that Arteta is reportedly considering stepping down as the manager of the club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Mikel Arteta who played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 became the manager of the club in 2019 after serving as an assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arteta joined Arsenal as a coach at a point when the club was struggling to qualify for European competitions but he has since made them regular participants in the UEFA Champions League, especially from last season.

Last season, the 41-year-old Arsenal manager contended for the Premier League title with Manchester City until the very last day but lost the race to coach Guardiola’s City.

Aside from that, Arteta has helped Arsenal to win one FA Cup title and two Community Shields as the manager of the north London side.

They are currently sitting in the third spot on the league table with 43 points in 21 games, on equal points with second-placed Manchester City, and five points below first-placed Liverpool.