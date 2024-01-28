‘Leave Your Bodies Alone’ – Actress Expresses Regret Over Implants Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Hollywood Actress, Nicole Eggert, who recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, expressed regret over her decision to undergo breast augmentation at the age of 18 while starring on the television show “Baywatch.”

In an interview with People, as reported by Page Six, Eggert expressed her concern over younger girls altering their bodies.

However, she also reflected on the challenges of wearing a one-piece swimsuit when feeling insecure about one’s chest size, highlighting the limitations in addressing such concerns.

“I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone!'” she told People in an interview published Saturday, according to a report on Page Six.

“But when you have to put on that one-piece, and it’s like, you’re so flat that it’s like, pleating — you got pleats across the front — You’re like, ‘What is this?‘” she recalled.

“Nothing you can do. You can’t stuff it with anything. You can’t do anything,” she said.

Eggert admitted she wasn’t mentally or physically prepared to film in a tiny swimsuit every day.

The “Charles in Charge” alum revealed that she had no knowledge of landing a spot on “Baywatch” and initially believed she would be acting in a spinoff series about high school students in Malibu.

“It was a stupid 18-year-old decision,” she said.

At 52, Eggert has undergone several breast augmentation procedures, including a reduction that was featured on the E! show “Botched” in 2015.

Earlier this month, the mother of two made headlines regarding her chest for a different reason; she disclosed she had stage 2 cribriform carcinoma.

At the time of her announcement, Eggert disclosed she was awaiting surgery to remove the painful lump in her left breast and to determine the start of her chemotherapy.

The “Blown Away” actress admitted to frequently experiencing panic, aware that the cancer is “growing” inside her with “every passing second.”

The most challenging aspect for her is the idea of leaving behind her daughters, Dilyn, aged 25, and Keegan, aged 12.

“[Dilyn’s] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I’m the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing.”

“It’s just so overwhelming, and I’m just doing everything I can not to spiral,” she explained.

Eggert’s close friend, Mindy Molinary, has launched a GoFundMe page to assist her with the expensive treatments she will undergo.

“[Eggert] is tenacious and has always found a way to get by, but this is different,” the pal wrote on the crowdfunding platform.

“She will be unable to work while undergoing surgery and treatments. She has a long, scary road ahead and has a terrible time asking for help.”

“I implore you to help my friend afford her medical bills as well as feel secure that she won’t be left without a home for her family during this extremely trying time,” Molinary added.