‘I Was Framed’ – Lil Frosh Appeals To Davido For Career Resurgence Following Assault Allegations

Nigerian singer and former signee of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Lil Frosh, has appealed to his former boss online, asking for a second chance.

According to Naija News, in 2020, Lil Frosh faced accusations of assault from his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille.

Camille’s brother, Michael, took to social media to allege that Lil Frosh had assaulted Camille multiple times. He shared images showing his sister’s badly bruised face as evidence of the abuse.

Subsequently, the singer was arraigned before a Yaba magistrate court and remanded in Ikoyi prison.

In response, Davido terminated Lil Frosh’s contract with his record label, DMW.

Camille later withdrew her case against Lil Frosh in 2022 after reaching an out-of-court settlement.

However, on Saturday, the singer took to his Instagram page to assert his innocence and plead with Davido for another opportunity to revive his career.

“God knows I didn’t beat Gemini, I was framed, I was blackmailed. I still can’t get my career after all I paid her because of the lies that were told against me.

“Nobody gave me listening ears. I tried to explain to my ex-boss @davido, but he didn’t want to listen because of his zero tolerance for hitting women. Help me beg Davido to give me a chance again.”