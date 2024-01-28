Fubara Makes Fresh Appointments Amid Disagreement With Lawmakers

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has made four new appointments to his cabinet.

Naija News understands that Fubara approved the appointment of Goodlife Ben as the Acting Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Tonte Davies as the Acting Administrator of the New Cities Development Authority (NCDA), and Ine Briggs as the Acting Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Fubara’s latest appointment is happening despite the State House Assembly’s decision to override him and pass four new bills into law.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement issued during the weekend by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, who noted that the appointees are to assume duty with immediate effect.

Earlier the same day, the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, voted to pass four new bills into law, overriding Governor Fubara’s decision to decline his assent to these bills.

The bills include the Rivers Local Government Amendment Law, the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law, the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-Owned Property Prohibition repeal law, and the Rivers State Funds Management and Financial Autonomy Law.

The House justified its decision by referring to Section 100 subsection 5 of the constitution, which states that the governor’s assent is not required if the bill is passed by a two-thirds majority of the House after the governor withholds his assent.

Therefore, these bills have now become law without the need for the governor’s assent.

Amaewhule further alleged that the governor had no intentions of organizing local government elections in the state.

This statement was made a day after Governor Fubara’s election was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Amaewhule, along with 27 assembly members who support the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, formed the assembly.

However, there are four members of the State Assembly, previously led by Edison Ehie, who have now pledged their loyalty to the governor.

President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political turmoil in the state, which stemmed from the conflict between Fubara and Wike.

As a result of the President’s intervention, the parties involved in the crisis signed an eight-point resolution (peace accord) to bring an end to the conflict.