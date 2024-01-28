Nigeria News
Ejigbo Killings: Governor Adeleke Orders Thorough Investigation
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered an investigation into the deaths that took place in Ejigbo town during the 50th coronation celebration of Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyeyosin, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo.
Naija News reports that Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced the development in a statement on Saturday announcing the order.
While expressing condolences to the residents of Ejigbo town, Governor Adeleke also gave law enforcement authorities instructions to look into the incident’s immediate and distant causes and make sure the law takes its course.
“Mr Governor has called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident,” he said.
The Governor also sent a high-ranking delegation to Ejigbo to ensure that peace is restored while the investigation is ongoing, urging the relatives of the deceased not to seek legal action.
Governor Adeleke in the statement said, “What happened today at Ejigbo is really sad. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed an immediate investigation into the killings of Dr Richard Adeoriokin and the subsequent killing of his killer.
“I have also instructed the State Police Command to issue guidelines on usage of local guns. Such regulations will enhance safety and protection of the citizens, especially at public functions.”