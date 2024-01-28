Ejigbo Killings: Governor Adeleke Orders Thorough Investigation

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered an investigation into the deaths that took place in Ejigbo town during the 50th coronation celebration of Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyeyosin, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo.

Naija News reports that Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced the development in a statement on Saturday announcing the order.

While expressing condolences to the residents of Ejigbo town, Governor Adeleke also gave law enforcement authorities instructions to look into the incident’s immediate and distant causes and make sure the law takes its course.

“Mr Governor has called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident,” he said.

The Governor also sent a high-ranking delegation to Ejigbo to ensure that peace is restored while the investigation is ongoing, urging the relatives of the deceased not to seek legal action.

The State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, the State Commissioner for Information, the Commissioner of Police, and the Special Advisor to the Governor of Security are among the delegation members.