Coalition Of Opposition Parties Not About 2027 – NNPP National Secretary Opens Up

The National Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladipupo Olayokun, has debunked reports of a merger by opposition parties against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, the NNPP scribe said his party never discussed the merger of political parties.

According to him, the coalition his party and others in the opposition discussed about one month ago was to take a stand against an alleged grand design by the APC to snatch some of the states they lost through the ballot box through the court.

He added that maybe another coalition against APC and President Bola Tinubu may come at another time before the 2027 elections, but for now, reports of a merger between the NNPP and other opposition parties are not true.

In his words, “Anytime we open the television or radio, we hear people talking about the NNPP coming to join them because I am the National Secretary of the NNPP today, and I can’t remember any day we went to a meeting where we discussed the merger of political parties.

“Yes, about a month ago or a little about that, there were stories in the newspapers that about six, or seven political parties were coming together to form a coalition; but it is not about 2027.

“Immediately after the tribunal judgment and the Court of Appeal judgment, the parties in the opposition discovered that there was a grand design by the ruling party to snatch some of the states they lost through the ballot box through the court. So, we decided to come together.

“That was the only coalition we formed. It wasn’t a coalition against the president of the ruling party ahead of 2027 as they say. Maybe that will come later, but as of today, that was the only thing that brought the political parties together, and we thank God that reason prevailed.”

Naija News reports his declaration is against the position of political economist, Pat Utomi, who has disclosed on more than one occasion that the major opposition parties have concluded plans to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.