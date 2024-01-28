AFCON: Sanwo-Olu Charges Super Eagle After Victory Against Cameroon

Following Nigeria’s victory over Cameroon in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, (AFCON), Round of 16, on Saturday night, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised five Super Eagles players in particular.

Naija News reports that as they advanced to the quarterfinal, Jose Peseiro’s team received encouragement from Sanwo-Olu, who witnessed the AFCON match on television in Lagos.

“I totally enjoyed the Super Eagles’ incredible display of teamwork and determination tonight against the team from Cameroon,” the governor in a post via his official X account wrote.

Recall that Ademola Lookman’s brace helped Nigeria defeat Cameroon 2-0.

He added, “From Osimhen’s hard work to Lookman’s brace to Ekong and Bassey’s very solid performances as well as Nwabali’s solidity, kudos to the entire team.

“Onto the quarterfinals! Let’s carry this momentum forward, Super Eagles. Best of luck in the next round, and may our journey in #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 continue to shine bright.”

Super Eagles of Nigeria scaled through a resilient Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to book themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.

The man of the moment wasn’t the usual suspect, Victor Osimhen of Napoli but the Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria started the 2023 AFCON round of 16 on a high as they got the match opener in the 12th minute of the highly tense encounter via the boots of Semi Ajayi but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

The decision helped the Indomitable Lions to settle down into the game and played a very balanced match against the Super Eagles, especially in the midfield.

However, the Nigerian side looked more promising while surging forward and created more chances.

The Super Eagles’ efforts paid off in the 36th minute when Osimhen proved that he is more of a team player than a person seeking personal glory. He disorganized the defense of the Cameroonians with his body movement before he passed the ball to Ademola Lookman who slotted it beautifully into the back of the net.