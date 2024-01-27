Rivers Local Govt Boss Apologises For Insulting Governor Fubara (Video)

The chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, has apologised for insulting the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that Nwanosike, while addressing a gathering at a rally last week, had insulted Governor Fubara over his continued rift with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The council chairman also accused the governor of being part of those sponsoring kidnappings and other forms of insecurity in Abuja to ridicule and get Wike fired from office.

Nwanosike, however, said the wish of Fubara and his associates to see Wike removed from office would not be fulfilled.

Addressing some of his supporters at a rally in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, Nwanosike apologised to Nigerians for insulting Governor Fubara.

The council boss said the FCT minister called him to order and asked him to apologise for insulting a governor, adding that he regretted his action and was led by anger.

Nwanosike also called out a former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, over his comment on a programme on Arise Television, accusing the veteran broadcaster of being biased.

According to the council chairman, politics is his business and he is not afraid of any consequences.

See the video below.