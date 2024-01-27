Oyo Park Management Chairman Abducted In Ibadan

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of Oyo State Tipper, Lorry And Quarry Park Management System, Alhaji Akeem Akintola, popularly known as Kuso.

Naija News learned that the abduction occurred in the early hours of Saturday, around Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan, the state capital.

According to a source who spoke with Daily Trust, the attackers stormed Akintola’s residence and abducted him to an unknown destination.

The newspaper stated that multiple sources have confirmed the incident, including a family member and associates who preferred not to be mentioned.

“The gunmen arrived earlier this morning and attacked him without any resistance before whisking him away,” a source said.

The police in the state have not issued a statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.