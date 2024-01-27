NCAA Revokes Private Jet Operator’s License Following Ibadan Airport Incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the license of a private jet operator, Mattini Airline Services Limited.

Naija News reports that this action followed an incident where one of their aircraft overshot the runway at the Ibadan airport on Friday.

The Challenger CL 601 aircraft, registered as N580KR, departed from Abuja to Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan before the incident occurred at 11 a.m.

Before the aircraft overshot the runway, it was carrying 10 persons onboard.

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria were promptly deployed to the scene.

In a statement on Saturday, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said the license suspension takes immediate effect, pending the outcome of investigations into the incident.

He announced the NCAAA’s intention to conduct a thorough safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria, emphasizing its dedication to upholding the highest standards in the aviation sector.

Achimugu stated that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation into the Ibadan Airport incident.

While the NSIB conducts the safety investigation, the NCAA has launched an economic inquiry into the aircraft’s operation, saying that the investigation focuses specifically on the terms and conditions of the PNCF as outlined in its documents.

“In the meantime, and in accordance with Sec 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, the NCAA has also suspended the PNCF of Mattini Airline Services Limited with immediate effect.

“The suspension, NCAA said, will subsist until a determination is made that the conditions of the PNCF have been adhered to.

“NCAA has further initiated a safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria.

“NCAA, however, assured the travelling public of its utmost commitment to safety and the entrenchment of global best practices,” the statement read.

Recall that Naija News reported that during a press conference last week, the acting Director-General of NCAA, Chris Najomo, stated that all private jet owners providing commercial services risk losing their licenses due to non-compliance.

Najomo mentioned that the NCAA would conduct sting operations to ensure that operators unwilling to comply and obtain an Air Operator Certificate cease operations.

In November, a private jet departing from the Federal Capital Territory crash-landed just before reaching the airport in Ibadan.

Story continues below advertisement

The NSIB highlighted the operator, Flints Aero Services Limited, stating that it was issued a permit for a non-commercial flight.