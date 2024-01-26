Wike Approves N7 Billion For Primary School Teachers’ Salaries In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the payment of N7 billion to cover 25 per cent of the salary arrears of primary school teachers in the nation’s capital.

Naija News reports that the Secretary for Education in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Danlami Hayyo, disclosed this on Thursday during a familiarization visit to the management of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board in Abuja.

The development comes barely three days after FCT primary school teachers staged a protest over non-salary payments and asked Wike and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.

However, Hayyo, during the visit, noted that the FCTA will cover 40 per cent of the overdue arrears, with the remaining 60 per cent to be paid by the Area Councils.

He further stated that the Administration has mandated the Area Councils and the FCT to pay within three months, emphasizing that the funds will be deducted at the source and remitted to them.

He said, “The essence of this visit is to see how the secretariat can collaborate with the Board towards achieving its mandate.

“I am thankful to God that the Board has counterpart funding in addition to the BESDA account.

“I promise that the available resources from UBEC and UBEB will be used to address the challenges.”