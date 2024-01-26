Sarah Ajose-Adeogun Resigns As Special Adviser To Governor Obaseki

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Strategy, Performance and Project Monitoring, Sarah Ajose-Adeogun, has resigned.

Naija News understands she resigned and confirmed it via a post on her Facebook page on Thursday.

Taking to the social media platform, Ajose-Adeogun wrote: “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

It is believed in some quarters that her resignation may be linked to the ongoing political conflict between Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, over the 2024 governorship election in Edo.

Ajose’s resignation came a little over one month after former Chief Press Secretary to Obaseki, Andrew Okungbowa, also quit.

Shaibu has expressed his desire to succeed Obaseki but the governor is believed to be backing another aspirant, Asue Ighodalo, to succeed him.

I’m Fully Independent, Not Obaseki’s Third Term Project – Ighodalo

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has reiterated that his ambition is not backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Recall that on January 17, the former Chairman of Sterling Bank officially declared his intention to contest in the Edo State Governorship Election.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, Ighodalo said he is independent and not backed by the governor.

The PDP chieftain asserted that Obaseki could not compel him to do it as his third-term project because the governor had not informed him of any such plan.