Drama As ‘Kidnapper’ Greets Tinubu During Confession (Video)

An unexpected moment unfolded during a parade of criminal suspects at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, as Chinaza Philip-Okoye, a notorious criminal suspect in Abuja, surprisingly acknowledged President Bola Tinubu while being questioned by journalists.

The Nigeria Police Force had paraded Philip-Okoye on a stretcher last Saturday at their Force Intelligence Response Team base in Guzape, Abuja.

Philip-Okoye was apprehended in a coordinated operation by the FCT and Kaduna police in Kaduna.

He and his gang members, who are currently at large, were intercepted while transporting a victim, Segun Akinyemi, from Abuja to Kano State.

During the parade, Philip-Okoye refuted claims made by the police, insisting that he is not a kidnapper.

He claimed that his criminal activities were limited to car robbery in the federal capital territory alongside his gang.

The incident has garnered attention due to Philip-Okoye’s unexpected reference to President Tinubu, bringing an unusual twist to the typical proceedings of a criminal parade.

His statement and the circumstances of his arrest are likely to be of interest to the public and authorities, as they provide insights into the nature of criminal activities within the FCT.

In a now viral video, he said: “I want to greet the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Anything I say today, let it be recorded. I know some people will say I am lying. The only thing I am going to say is the truth and nothing but the truth.

“Between God and man; the God that created Heaven and earth. I’m not a kidnapper. I haven’t kidnapped anybody.

“We only patrol at night and collect cars, and we take them to Kano for sale. That night, our aim was to rob the man and take his car, but I was surprised that after we collected his car, yellow, who is like our leader, asked the man to enter the back of the car. I didn’t know why he did that, and I couldn’t argue with him, so we were driving to Kano before the police caught up with us in Kaduna where I was arrested.”

See the video below: