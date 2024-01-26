Any Council Chairman Who Fails To Hold Security Meeting Will Be Declared A Threat – Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed council chairmen in Abuja for failing to hold monthly security meetings.

Wike warned that, henceforth, any of the council chairmen who failed to host the monthly security meeting would be declared a threat to the FCT.

The former Governor of Rivers State made this known while speaking at a town hall meeting in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Friday.

He said: “How will you say you are not holding a monthly security meeting because you don’t have stipend? Henceforth, any chairman who fails to hold such meeting will be seen as a threat to security.”

The minister assured that the FCT Administration would do everything possible to support security operatives to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Earlier, the AMAC chairman, Christopher Maikalagiu, commended Wike for embarking on “developmental projects that he has been executing since he assumed office”.