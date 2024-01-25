Police Reject N1 Million Bribe, Arrest Bandit In Kaduna Hotel

A 28-year-old bandit, identified as Bello Muhammad, reportedly offered a police Divisional Officer one million naira bribe following his arrest in a hotel in Kaduna Community.

Naija News learnt that the divisional headquarters received credible information regarding the presence of the suspect at Easyway Hotel in Tafa town.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement, disclosed that their Operatives stormed the hotel on Thursday, January 19, 2024, and arrested the suspect, who hails from Zamfara State.

He said the sum of N2,350,000:00, suspected to be the proceeds of kidnapping, was recovered from Bello.

According to him, during the investigation, the suspect admitted to being a kidnapper who operates with his gang around Kagarko forest in Kaduna.

ASP Mansir said the aforementioned sum is the suspect’s share of a ransom collected, adding that a check of his mobile phone corroborated the suspect’s confession as pictures of him brandishing an AK47 rifle in a forest were retrieved.

He added that the bandit offered a bribe of one million out of the ransom recovered from him by the Police, but the Divisional Officer rejected it.

He said, “The said suspect Bello Muhammad thus offered a million naira backhander to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to stop him from furthering the investigation, which the Police Officer forthwith rejected. The investigation is still ongoing as the suspect is assisting the Police with vital information.”

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP A.D Ali, while praising the Tafa Division’s Operatives, urged them and others not to dwindle but to increase the tempo until crimes and criminality are reduced minimally.

The CP tasked hoteliers, recreation, and leisure service operators in the State to constantly scrutinize the identity of their customers to avoid providing criminals with a safe haven.