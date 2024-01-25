Edo: I Don’t Have Time For APC Committee – Osagie Ize-Iyamu

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Wednesday, said he does not have time for the committee set up by the party to prune down the number of aspirants.

Ize-Iyamu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

According to Ize-Iyamu, only the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has the power to set up a screening committee in the state.

He said, “You can’t screen people who have indicated interest to run for office. It is not just by going to social media to say that I am an aspirant. To be an aspirant, you have to pay for an expression of interest form and collect a nomination form. That is what makes you an aspirant.

“The APC is very organized. We have a timetable for screening forms after you have paid for the nomination form and collected your expression of interest form, which we have just done. After that, you submit, and the national working committee of the party will constitute a committee to screen the aspirant.

“It’s ridiculous to refer to the pruning committee which is in-house as a screening committee. The only people that could have named that committee is the National Working Committee and they have not done so. They have a timetable. That would be done in February. I was at the meeting. I have no time for that committee referred to as a screening committee.”