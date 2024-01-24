NIWA Blames Operator Negligence For Anambra Boat Accident

The National Inland Waterways Authority has revealed that the January 4, 2024 boat mishap that occurred in Umumu Umuenwelum Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area was caused by the boat operators’ recklessness, night journey, and overloading.

Naija News recalls that the tragedy claimed the lives of eight people, while 38 others were rescued.

NIWA revealed this during a fact-finding mission to the accident site on Wednesday, noting that the mission was carried out to uncover the true cause of the catastrophe in order to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Area Manager OF NIWA in Onitsha, Suleiman Nicholas, who led the fact-finding journey, disclosed that, “NIWA is not happy that lives are being lost on the waters and we have not been told the truth about the boat accident, that is the reason we are embarking on this journey to uncover the real causes so that we will forestall future occurrence.

“I was called that there was a boat accident by 8pm on that day. So the boat must have left very late at Idah for it to get to Umumu Umuenwelum Anam by 8pm when the accident happened.

“We discovered that none of the passengers rescued or dead wore safety jackets, that was wrong, and we are appealing for ways to make the waterways safe.”

He did, however, criticize the boat association’s members for being reckless with passengers, putting out their boats for night excursions, allowing people without life jackets to board their boats, and failing to use NIWA manifests.