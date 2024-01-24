‘My Husband Forged His Genotype Result To Marry Me’

A Nigerian woman who wishes to remain anonymous has opened up about how her husband conspired with a laboratory in the Ikeja area of Lagos State to lie about his genotype.

Naija News reports that the unidentified woman made this known during an interview with Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, in her YouTube show, ‘Talk with B’.

The woman said their son’s ill health compelled them to go for a genotype test, where they discovered that he was SS and also discovered that her husband lied to her about his genotype.

According to her, the husband’s family also knew about his genotype but decided to hide it from her.

Narrating the ordeal of taking care of her son, the woman said she had decided to make her son a priority and do everything possible to make sure he stays alive.

In her words, “There is this thing I have learnt while dating and being in a marriage: guys know the way they can trick their ways, and if you don’t leave together, you can’t know yourselves. We went for a test, and they said we were fine. we did genotype, and they said my husband was AA in both the first and second lab.

“So I called one of our doctors at LASUTH and i explained the whole situation because i felt there was something wrong and we need to repeat this test. So there is this lab at Ikeja that we went to do the test so that we can get an accurate test and thats when i found out that my son is sickle cell. So at that point I remember that whoever I am dating i always tell them that I’m AS and I am always very open about it.

“I remember that during my early pregnancy, we went to check our genotype and his own genotype came out to be AA, which was forged with the lab, meanwhile, he was a sickle cell. When i found out that he lied with the lab, he knew his genotype and his family knew it but they hid it from me. That was how the journey of my life started because i had to take my son as my priority.

“So I started working hard becuase I know it was not easy to take care of someone with sickle cell. When my son was admitted, he took over 25 injections several number of drips, always in discomfort even me as a mother, i cannot sleep when he is in pains. Whenever he is sick, I don’t go to work, and I have promised myself to make sure he lives.”