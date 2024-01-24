Ibadan Explosion: Bodija Residents Raise Alarm Over Missing Neighbours

Following the explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Oyo state on Tuesday last week, The Bodija Estate Resident Association has revealed that about nine persons are reportedly still unaccounted for. This alarm was raised by BERA President Muyiwa Bamgbose during a conversation with newsmen at No. 18 Arigidi Street, Bodija, Ibadan. Previous reports from Naija News had detailed that the explosion that shook Ibadan’s Dejo Oyelese Street resulted in five fatalities, 77 injuries of varied severity, and damage to 58 houses. Bamgbose said, “It’s now more towards eight or nine (persons) that have been missing. We have brought the map of the street, and we are trying to account for house by house, that’s how we can actually get accurate figures. If a person was seen yesterday and you can’t find him today, then you know you need to get worried.”

Naija News recalls that the Oyo state government on Thursday announced that the death tally from the explosion that shook Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Tuesday, has risen to five.

Giving an update on the casualties of the tragic explosion, the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters Fatai Owoseni, disclosed that two more bodies have been recovered while speaking to Channels Television on Thursday.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing. As of yesterday, we had three casualties but this morning, just about 30 minutes ago, I got information from the security operatives supporting the medical team that two more dead bodies were recovered this morning,” he said.