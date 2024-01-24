Drama As PCC Workers Lock Commissioner In Office Over Salary

There was a mild drama in Abuja on Wednesday as staff of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) locked the Chief Commissioner, Abimbola Ayo Yusuf, in his office.

Naija News gathered that the workers, during a protest over the non-payment of the Consolidated Legislative Salary approved by the National Assembly locked Yusuf in his office to ventilate their grievances.

During Wednesday’s protest, the aggrieved workers refused to open the gate for policemen who were supposedly invited by the PCC management.

In 2021, the Senate upgraded the salary scale of staff of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) from Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPASS) to Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

Following the failure of the payment, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), PCC chapter, on June 2023, directed all staff of the commission nationwide to embark on an indefinite strike.

Last year, the staff at the commission’s headquarters protested and put the office under lock and key, and also prevented the commissioner from gaining access to his office.

Reacting to the protest launched last year, the Chairman of PASAN, PCC chapter, Margaret Ibeku, disclosed that they had not been paid CONLESS since it was implemented.