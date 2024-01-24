Abuja Kidnapping: Wike Directs Formation, Profiling Of Vigilance Groups

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has instructed the six Chairmen of the Area Councils in the region to establish vigilance groups and promptly profile the members of these groups.

Wike made these remarks during a strategic security meeting with the FCT Council of Chiefs and the council chairmen.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to collaborating with traditional rulers in guaranteeing robust security measures for the nation’s capital city.

He said, “We have asked all the area councils to set up vigilance teams, and we believe that those vigilance teams won’t be the ones perpetrating the crimes. Therefore, they must be profiled so that they are known. Who are they? Are they from our communities? So that we won’t say we want to solve a problem and then cause another one, they (chairmen) will have to do that with you (traditional rulers).

“We have told the police and other security agencies to meet all their needs, and we are going to meet them so that our people can sleep comfortably with their eyes closed.

“We thought that there was a need to meet with you and the council chairmen so that we could work in synergy and be on the same page. If there are things you think we should do, too, we are willing to partner with you so that the challenges we are facing now will be a thing of the past. You must work hard because insecurity is not written on anybody’s face. Anyone can be a victim, and that is why we must do everything possible to ensure that our subjects are not victims of these criminals.

“We are not folding our hands; we are not sleeping. We are working 24 hours a day, round the clock.

“Again, you would have heard that we are demolishing shanties. You know criminals won’t want to live in known houses. They commit crimes and run to shanties that can’t be easily traced. So, we will continue to demolish shanties. You need to support us. You don’t allow people to bring propaganda. There is nothing like that.”

The minister restated his determination to introduce buses as a measure to decrease the occurrences of ‘one chance’ or taxi robberies.

Before President Bola Tinubu left for France on Wednesday, he tasked the minister with informing the traditional rulers that the government is exerting all efforts to ensure the nation’s security.

“Very soon, we are going to roll out our buses, which will be painted in Abuja colours, and we won’t allow taxis that are not painted in our colours to operate so that this issue of one chance can be imitated,” he stated.

“We sincerely thank all of you for your concerns and efforts. Before Mr President departed this afternoon, he said I should inform you that the government is doing all within its power to curb insecurity. Already, the government has shown strength. It has shown courage in fighting insecurity across the country.

“This is the FCT where many Nigerians want to come and stay, and so we are more concerned because when the capital is threatened, the whole country is threatened. So, we are very serious about security. We are not sleeping. We are working 24 hours.

“We have met with the councils, and we have told them the little we need, which is information to be able to help security agencies that are directly involved in the fight against criminalities. Nobody would say there is anywhere in this world, no matter how developed, that has no form of insecurity or anything else.

“The only difference is that it is either nipped in the bud, or you are sure that if it happens, the criminals are caught. But that is not an excuse for us. We are ready to ensure it doesn’t happen, or when it does, the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The president has given us a series of approvals to make sure that security agencies are fully equipped to fight this crime, and we cannot do this alone without your support. You have a role to play in securing your domains. You know those around your domain. If there are unfamiliar faces, you can let the council chairmen know so as to report to my office so that actions can be taken,” he added.

In response, the Ona of Abaji and Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, Adamu Baba Yunusa, said that the minister, being familiar with governance and Abuja, inspired confidence in his capacity to impact the fortunes of the territory positively.

“You are not new in Abuja, and we trust you that you are going to change the story of Abuja by God’s grace.

“Continue with what you are doing, and we are backing you,” Ona said.