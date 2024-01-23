Photos: Shaibu Holds Church Service In Open Field As Obaseki Allegedly Relocates Chapel

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday, held Mass, a weekly church service, in an open field at his new office following an order of relocation allegedly by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News understands that the mass service is usually held at the Government House Chapel at the request of Shaibu.

However, a directive from the governor hindered Shaibu and his family, clerics and other officials from observing the service as their usual spot.

Photos published online on Tuesday morning showed the deputy governor and 2024 governorship candidate at an open field along Commercial Avenue, with his wife, civil servants from his office, some aides, and political associates in attendance.

The latest development suggests that the strained relationship between Governor Obaseki and his deputy still lingers.

Vanguard quoted an official from the Chapel, to have said that they received a directive from the Senior Special Assistant to Obaseki on Religious Matters last Monday, instructing them to remove their belongings from the chapel, including the station of the cross, the pulpit, and other items.

“I told him I would inform the deputy governor for a directive on where to relocate the items and we went to remove them the following day. I was shocked when I started hearing that I went to do a video. They ordered us to remove our things which we did,” the source said.

Speculations earlier are that the chapel was in the process of being renovated, however, further investigation revealed that the same facility had recently undergone renovation and repainting.

During his sermon, Reverend Father Emmanuel Egejuru emphasized the importance of joy, humility, gratefulness, and obedience as qualities expected from leaders, citing King David from the Bible as an example.

Nevertheless, Obaseki maintained that there had been no relocation of the chapel.

According to a statement from the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the circulating video was fabricated by individuals with malicious intent.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Government House chapel is very much in operation and attending to the spiritual needs of the occupants of the Government House.

“It is necessary to stress that the Governor and his wife are ardent Christians and it is therefore illogical that they will shut down the Chapel in the Government House.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the rumour as it bears no iota of truth. The government will continue to promote religious freedom and harmony within the State,” the statement noted.