Nabeeha Graduated With First Class From ABU – Uncle

A family member of the Al-Kadriyar sisters abducted by bandits in Abuja has revealed that the late Nabeeha graduated with a first-class degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Naija News recalls that bandits abducted Nabeeha, her four sisters and their father in their residence in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, the kidnappers killed Naheeba over a delay in the payment of ransom last week and released the five other sisters on Saturday night.

In a chat with Daily Trust on Monday, Nabeeha’s uncle, Sherifdeen, said information reaching the family shows that her late niece would have been awarded at the school’s convocation slated for January 27.

Sherifdeen also said the release of Nabeeha’s remaining sisters late Saturday evoked bittersweet memories for the family.

He said, “You can imagine such a feeling if she had been alive to witness the convocation. However, the situation has further strengthened our faith in Almighty Allah.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was the one who went to claim the body of the late Nabeeha. She was brutally murdered, and her sister, Najeeba, was forced to see her brutal corpse to traumatise her and others for us to quickly pay the ransom.’’