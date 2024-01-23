Insecurity: In A Matter Of Days You Will Hear Positive Stories – Wike Makes Promise To Abuja Residents

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned the chairmen of the six area councils to strengthen local vigilance teams in their domains and ensure the procurement of additional security vehicles.

Wike stated this during a town hall meeting held on Tuesday in Kwali, Abuja.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling insecurity.

The minister noted that the federal government is ready to render support in any way that helps tackle the insecurity in the territory.

Speaking to stakeholders and residents, Wike said his administration has almost concluded procurement processes for more security motorcycles to enhance mobility and promised to deploy vehicles to vigilance teams.

He said; “I have listened to what the chairman has said. The chairman has virtually requested everything but he has not told me what he has done.

“For me, whatever that is going to bring development or improve security, government has no hesitation. The president has directed me to let you know he feels your pains and that is why he has said I must go and see all the councils, talk to them and tackle insecurity headlong.

“I can assure you that in a matter of days you will be hearing positive stories. We are ready to support our security agencies whatever they need to ensure that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed. We have almost concluded procurement of vehicles for security agencies. We are going to provide the councils with motorcycles to support the vigilance teams so that they can get information and assist the security agencies.”

He urged the councils to prioritize the welfare of vigilance teams and emphasized the crucial role of timely information in maintaining security.

“Our youths, we have directed the council chairmen to ensure that the vigilance teams are well taken care of. We need information from you because without information, the security agencies would have little or nothing to do. If you give them information on time, they will make sure that bad things don’t happen,” he added.