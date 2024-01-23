DSS Arrests APC Politician Over Threat To Cause Chaos In Kano

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his alleged threat to mobilise the masses to start an uprising and make Kano ungovernable.

Naija News learnt that Kwamanda had threatened to mobile the masses to take over the streets of Kano, which would be so large and destructive that the federal government would be forced to declare a state of emergency.

Also, Kwamanda, in a recent radio interview, alleged that the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had concluded plans to restore Muhammadu Sanusi, the deposed 14th Emir of Kano.

Confirming the arrest, a senior official of the secret police in Kano told Daily Trust that the controversial politician was arrested after a video of one of his latest interviews on a radio station went viral and was brought to the attention of the security agencies.

The official, who asked to be anonymous, revealed Kwamanda was handed over to the police after the arrest and was subsequently charged before a Magistrate Court in the state.

The senior officer of DSS added that the court thereafter ordered Kwamanda’s remand to a correctional facility.

Meanwhile, Kwamanda is reportedly said to have expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano state governor, and faulted President Bola Tinubu for allegedly not ensuring that APC retains the state.

The politician had also joined others in criticizing the recent moves by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to relocate some of its staff to Lagos from Abuja, as well as the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) decision to also relocate its headquarters in Abuja to Lagos, alleging that these were all parts of the plan of the Tinubu-led administration to cripple the northern part of the country.