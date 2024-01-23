Bandits Invade Kaduna Community Abduct Couple, Children

A family of four in Hayin Kinini community under Kakangi village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have reportedly been abducted by bandits.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the bandits invaded a house on the outskirts of the village.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Kasai, said it was the victim’s mother who discovered the incident following a visit to their home/

Kasai lamented the prevalence of abductions for ransom in various communities of the LGA and appealed for government intervention.

He said, “They abducted the man, his wife, and two children that night without other residents knowing. It was the victim’s mother who went to the house and discovered what had happened because he lived on the outskirts of the town.”

However, the State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, there was confusion on Monday after some unknown gunmen suspected of being bandits attacked the Executive Secretary of Zamfara State Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPa), Hajiya Mariam Yaro.

Naija News learnt that the incident took place as she was en route to a meeting with investors, just a short distance away from Gusau, the State capital.

According to the Daily Post, gunshots were fired at Yaro, resulting in various injuries.

She was promptly taken to an undisclosed hospital for immediate medical attention.

The State Command of the Nigeria Police, however, has not issued any official statement confirming the incident as of the time of filing this report.