Transfer Updates: Araújo, Broja Not For Sale, Obafemi, Mazilu, To Go On Loan, Popović Signs For Napoli

The Director of FC Barcelona, Deco, has stressed that the club’s defender, Ronald Araújo is not for sale contrary to recent transfer speculations.

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Ronald Araújo could transfer to German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich but Deco has insisted that they are not planning to sell him.

“Bayern want Ronald Araújo? We are not considering selling him. He’s not for sale”, Deco told Movistar.

“He’s one of the key players for Barça future.

“We want him to be happy and this is shown on a day-to-day basis. There’s nothing to talk about.”

Meanwhile, British-born Nigerian footballer, Michael Obafemi is set to move from West Ham United to Millwall on loan.

All the parties involved have agreed to the deal in principle and Obafemi is expected to undergo a medical examination before the deal can be sealed according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romanian winger, Adrian Mazilu has left Premier League club, Brighton for Eredivisie club Vitesse on loan. He is expected to remain at the club for the rest of the season.

Italian Seria A club, Napoli, has completed the signing of Serbian youth international Matija Popović.

However, the 18-year-old winger is expected to join Italian club, Monza until the end of the season before he will fully join Napoli next summer.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s coach, Mouricio Pochetino has confirmed that his striker, Armando Broja is not for sale yet as he noted that there are “No updates. Nothing to say”, in terms of signing a new player this January.

“Armando Broja leaving? At the moment, no news”, he added.

“It’s quiet. It’s a good thing. We are working really well”.