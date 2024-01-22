NSA Ribadu, Alake To Visit Ibadan Over Bomb Explosion

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, are set to visit Ibadan over last Tuesday’s bomb explosion.

Naija News recalls that five people were confirmed dead, 77 persons were injured, and 58 houses were damaged in the sad incident, which shocked the country.

Also, the Oyo State government has revealed that a thorough investigation and forensic analysis of the explosion had started.

According to The Nation, Ribadu will visit the blast site in Bodija today (Monday ) for an on-the-spot assessment and to take a direct briefing from the Oyo state government and its investigators.

The newspaper stated that the visit would enable Ribadu to decide on how the Office of the NSA would collaborate with the state government and investigators.

It was also learned that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at the weekend, visited the scene for an assessment of the incident.

Justice Ariwoola, who hails from Oyo State, was said to have expressed absolute shock at what he saw.