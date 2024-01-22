Northern Senators Question Fund Allocated To The Region In 2024 Budget, Relocation Of Agencies To Lagos

Some National Assembly lawmakers from the northern region have questioned the amount allocated for projects in the region in the 2024 national budget.

They believe the allocation of resources to the region is lopsided and questionable.

The 58 lawmakers, under the auspices of the Northern Senators’ Forum, expressed dissatisfaction with the portion of the N28.7tn 2024 budget allocated for the northern region.

The Senators also questioned the recent decision by the federal government to move some offices/headquarters of some federal government agencies to Lagos State.

They made their views known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, which was signed by their spokesperson, Senator Suleiman Kawu Summaila (NNPP Kano South), in which they described the allocation and distribution of funds in the 2024 budget as unfair to the north.

They, however, added that they would seek an amicable resolution of their grievances with the federal government and urged the people of their constituencies to remain calm.

The statement read, “As representatives of the people at the national level (Senate), we are committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of our constituents regarding certain decisions and policies put forth by the Federal Government.

“And the lopsidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget, relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos.

“We understand the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens, and it is in this spirit that we are announcing our collective efforts to seek an amicable resolution to these pressing issues, within the confines of our constitution and existing laws.

“First and foremost, let us assure our constituents that we have taken their concerns seriously and are actively engaging with our colleagues to address these matters effectively. We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation.”

The Northern lawmakers added, "We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation.

“We recognise the significance of our role as a bridge between the people and their government, and it is with great responsibility and dedication that we undertake this task.

“We acknowledge that our constituents have shown great patience and trust in our abilities thus far. It is now our turn to ask for their continued support and understanding during this critical juncture.

“We urge our constituents to remain patient as we diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary.”

Naija News recalls President Bola Tinubu on January 1, 2024, signed the N28.7trn 2024 national budget into law after it was passed by the National Assembly.