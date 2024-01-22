Insecurity In FCT Shouldn’t Be Exploited For Political Gains – Wike Warns

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned against the politicisation of insecurity in Abuja.

Wike issued this warning during a media chat in Abuja on Monday, emphasising that some politicians were exploiting the present security challenges to sow fear among FCT residents.

He expressed his dismay that instead of acknowledging the efforts of security agencies in tackling insecurity, certain residents persist in spreading false alarms, contributing to unnecessary panic.

While applauding security agencies’ efforts, the minister highlighted that the media chat provide an opportunity to keep Nigerians informed about security issues in the FCT.

He emphasised the importance of acknowledging and praising the successes achieved by security agencies instead of succumbing to political propaganda that falsely claims the collapse of security in the FCT, leading to unnecessary panic.

“After the first kidnapping incident in Bwari, President Tinubu summoned the service chiefs and my humble self, and within a few days, you have seen what they have achieved.

“But nobody is talking about that. Nobody has come to commend them. All you here security has collapsed,” he complained.

Wike criticised assertions by certain activists that the demolition of shanties contributed to insecurity in the FCT.

He stated that distorting government initiatives for political advantages is not a constructive approach.

Wike urged residents to support the government and refrain from portraying security issues as a daily norm. He emphasised that nobody is pleased with the resurgence of kidnapping in the FCT.

Wike said, “Nigerians forget easily, and that is why we have always said let’s not play politics with the issue of security.

“Remember, some time ago, in the last administration, we were told that bandits came to Kuje prison and wrecked havoc. Nobody said there was no Minister of FCT. There was a minister.

“Nobody talks about FCT being the capital. Remember, there was an administration where terrorists came and burnt the United Nations building here. It was in FCT.

“Remember, there was an attack to burn the police headquarters. There was a minister.

“All over the world, we have heard where armed men went to school in cities and shot at will, killing 15 to 16 people in the United States, in Britain, as developed as they are.

“That does not mean that the security in those cities has collapsed.”

Wike appealed to politicians to refrain from exploiting the security situation to instil panic, creating an exaggerated perception that people in the FCT can no longer move freely in the streets without fear of kidnapping.

The minister encouraged residents to recognise and support government initiatives while providing intelligence information to aid security agencies in addressing the challenges effectively.