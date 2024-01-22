Fubara Sponsoring Kidnappings In Abuja To Discredit Wike – Rivers Local Govt Boss Alleges

The chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, has accused the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of being part of those sponsoring kidnappings and other forms of insecurity in Abuja.

He said Fubara is supporting the insecurity in Abuja because he wants his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to be sacked as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking while addressing some of his supporters, Nwanosike, however, said the wish of Fubara and his associates to see Wike removed from office would not be fulfilled.

“He is paying people to go and tell Abuja that Wike is playing politics in Rivers state that they are doing kidnapping in Abuja,”

“It means that Fubara is part of those supporting the kidnappings in Abuja because he wants Nyesom Wike to leave office. Nyesom Wike will not leave office. Foul!” Mr Nwanosike told his supporters, who responded with excited screams of “foul.”

Wike Should Be Blamed For Insecurity In FCT – Adeyanju

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has submitted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should be blamed for the kidnappings and general insecurity which has recently befallen the FCT and its environs.

According to Adeyanju, Wike is not focused on his job as a Minister because he is distracted by the political tussle in Rivers State, which has pitched him against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the activist said Wike is more focused on gaining control of the political structure in Rivers State than doing his job as a Minister.

He added that instead of doing his job as the FCT Minister, Wike is blaming others and fighting perceived political enemies, which has led to the deteriorating security situation in the FCT.