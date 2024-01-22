FG Reveals When New Minimum Wage Committee Will Be Ready

The federal government has disclosed that the committee on a new national minimum wage should be inaugurated before the end of this month.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, was quoted by The Nation to have dropped the hint yesterday in Abuja.

“I am sure before the month runs out, the panel will be in place,” she said.

Naija News reports the current minimum wage in Nigeria is N30,000 and was signed into law on April 18, 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, following the removal of fuel subsidy by the government of President Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023, the Labour Unions in the country – Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – have been advocating for a wage increase to reflect current realities.

Organized Labour wants an upward review of the national wage to N200,000.

It was learnt that President Tinubu, during the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, demanded the list of persons that will be part of the tripartite committee.

We Would Fulfil Our Promise – Government

Meanwhile, the federal government has assured labour unions in the country that it would fulfil all promises made to them and Nigerian workers.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made the promise on behalf of the government last Wednesday when she visited the office of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

She assured that the government would continue to pay the N35,000 wage award as agreed, including the outstanding balance to workers, and the new minimum wage would also be addressed.

The Minister, however, asked for the labour unions to maintain an open communication channel with the government even as she reiterated that the government of President Bola Tinubu is labour-friendly.