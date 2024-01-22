Anthony Joshua Hails Francis Ngannou Ahead Of Their Clash In March

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has said he has no reason to underestimate the abilities of Cameroonian-born cross-over boxer, Francis Ngannou, as he called him an “inspiration”.

Anthony Joshua and Ngannou are billed to face off in a 10-round non-title heavyweight bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, 2024.

Joshua, 34, believes that if he suffers a spectacular knockout against the Cameroonian, it will pique interest in a fight with Tyson Fury.

Recall that Ngannou stunned the world when he floored Fury in his boxing debut in October 2023. However, the British boxer rallied to win on points and avoid humiliation.

Hence, Anthony Joshua, who enjoyed three straight victories in 2023, had said he wouldn’t underestimate the former UFC champion.

“The journey he has taken, he’s a goal-getter”, Anthony Joshua said. “He is someone who sets a goal and goes and gets it. To travel across that desert. He said like people that travel across there, they fall off the car, back of the truck, and they’re left to die. Think of how many people that you know have come before you that have tried that same route and you’re going through it. It takes a lot.

“It takes a lot to travel the Mediterranean, the sea, he crossed, it’s a lot man. He said he couldn’t swim either. It is an inspiration. It is someone who searched for a better life and he’s doing it in one of the toughest sports, combat sport. He’s a determined person and I find it inspirational.”

Anthony Joshua added: “Would I have underestimated him? No, the problem with me is I train the same for every fight; obviously, we train differently, but I do always work hard, so I wouldn’t have underestimated him.

Story continues below advertisement

“But now I know the guy can fight, I know. There’s no element of surprise, like, ‘He’s gonna be sh*t, he’s not gonna be able to move, he’s gonna have sh*t footwork, his feet are gonna be like he’s stuck in the sand.’ No, he can move, he can come forward, so it’ll be good to see how I deal with that – and how he deals with me as well.”