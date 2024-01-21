‘Women Who Wear Wigs, Human Hair Have Low Self-Esteem’ – Veteran Actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Veteran Nollywood actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has said African women who wear wigs to augment their beauty have low self-esteem.

Naija News reports that the movie star made the remark in an interview with Vanguard at a function in Lagos.

She opined that God had blessed African women with the best hair of all races and wondered why African women would rather go for ‘human hair’ instead of rocking their natural hair.

The thespian added that African women should love themselves and appreciate their God-given beauty.

She said, “We have been blessed with the best kind of hair that we can transform into any kind of looks we desire. We have to love ourselves as Africans and appreciate our God-given beauty. Our Africanness is what stands us out among all the races of the world.”

“The African woman is beautiful in all ramifications. I believe women who go for wigs and human hair have low self-esteem. Their desire to look western and foreign is a sign of low self-esteem.

“If you want your life to be in order and successful, be kind to the women in your life. It is when the women in your life are happy that you can truly be happy. By women, I mean your mother, your wife, your sister or as the case may be.”