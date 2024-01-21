British Council Raises IELTS Fee Again, Nigerians To Pay N139,000

The British Council in Nigeria has announced another fee adjustment for the English Language Testing System (IELTS) examinations, this time by a 29% increase.

According to the notice posted on the council’s website, starting from February 1, 2024, applicants will be required to pay the amount of N139,000 for both the Computer Academic and General Training Modules.

Globally recognized as evidence of language proficiency for non-native English speakers, the English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination has seen widespread acceptance.

The British Council attributed the recent fee adjustment to an increase in the costs associated with conducting the examination.

The notice read, “We would like to inform you that there has been a review of our IELTS fees. The new price list of the IELTS range of tests offered by the British Council will be effective for registrations on or after 1 February 2024.

“The new prices will be:

IELTS on Computer Academic and General Training Modules: ₦139,000

IELTS on Paper Academic and General Training Modules: ₦134,000

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI): ₦149,000

Life Skills: ₦130,000

One Skill Retake (O.S.R): ₦87,570

“The change in price is associated with the increased costs of the delivery of our exams. This will enable us to continue to offer a wide range of services and comprehensive support to enable you to achieve your goals.

“Thank you for choosing the British Council.”

This marks the second instance of a price hike within a span of five months.

Recall Naija News reported that in September 2023, the British Council raised the fee for the examination, escalating it from a range of N80,000 to N90,000 to a new rate of N107,500.